Roads to beat nature’s wrath

The Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) has got the nod for preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for developing 665.51 km of climate-resilient roads under the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI).

There roads, damaged in the deluge, will be developed with assistance from the World Bank and German Development Bank KfW.

Twenty-five road corridors spread over 12 districts and 42 Assembly constituencies have been split into four packages as suggested by the funding agencies and entrusted to four firms to prepare the DPR.

Package I of 147.68 km and Package II of 147.30 km are being funded by the WB’s $250-million Development Policy Loan (DPL) while Package III of 223.51 km and Package IV of 147.02 km will be funded from KfW’s ₹1,400 crore.

Inspection report

“The inspection report is ready and the DPR will reach us in the first quarter of 2020. Tenders will be invited for the works after the DPR is obtained and necessary clearances are received from the government,” a KSTP official told The Hindu.

Resilient design will be adopted for the roads and drainages, embankments and slope and soil stabilisation measures, retaining walls, and steps to avoid water retention will be taken.

Unlike the WB aid that has come to the exchequer, KfW payments are bill based. KfW will place its consultants in the KSTP to monitor the roads being developed with German aid. Payments will be based on their monitoring and sanction.

The WB aid has been made available as budgetary support through the DEA and the State will have the ‘flexibility’ to disburse the funds for achieving targets set under the RKI.

The Chief Minister has set a deadline of December 31, 2020 for developing climate-resilient roads.

In all, the Public Works Department has identified 818.87 km of roads damaged in the deluge to be relaid under the RKI.

In addition to this, another 603.74 km of roads under the LSG Department and spread over eight districts will be relaid under the RKI.