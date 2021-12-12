Roads in Pathanamthitta high ranges to get facelift

PATHANAMTHITTA

12 December 2021 18:37 IST

Public Works Minister to inaugurate the restoration works today

The major roads along the high-ranges of Pathanamthitta, which have been in a state of disrepair following the prolonged monsoon this year, are finally set to get a major facelift.

Ending a wait that lasted several months, the Public Works Department has finally kick started works on restoring the roads connecting Murinjakal to Koodal Rajagiri, Thanithodu to Karimanthodu and Kaipattoor to Vallikodu. Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inaugurate the restoration works at three separate functions to be held here on Monday.

Officials said restoration of the 15-km long Murinjakal- Koodal Rajagiri road using the BMBC technology would be completed in eight months. The works involve restoration of the damaged bridges at Iruthodu and Karakkakuzhi and construction of protection walls and drainage system on both sides of the stretch, besides widening of the pathway. The total cost of works is estimated to be ₹15 crore.

The Thannithodu-Karimanthodu will be restored at a cost of ₹6.76 crore, which also included ₹4. 26 crore allotted under the Re-build Kerala initiative. The work agreement stipulates restoration of the road in eight months and maintenance for a period of five years.

The demand for restoring the 6.5-km-long stretch, which runs along the forest fringes and opens access to the historic Aluvamkudy temple, has been a long pending with the authorities.

The restoration of the 3.4 km long Kaipattoorr-Vallikodu road is being initiated at a cost of ₹6 crore, allotted under the State Budget this year.

Last month, the State government had held a high-level meeting to review the damage sustained to the roads in Pathanamthitta and the progress of works on restoring the same. The meeting had evaluated the works by classifying the road works into three different categories namely the works completed, under completion and those experiencing problems over time and also prepared a working calendar for completing the works in a time-bound manner.

Authorities attribute the damaged condition of roads in Pathanamthitta, especially along its high-ranges, to the heavy rainfall activity in the region.