Roads flooded, traffic hit as heavy rain lashes Malabar

Rain lashed many parts of the Malabar region on Tuesday afternoon, causing water-logging in the main thoroughfares in towns and internal roads and flooding low-lying areas.

In Kozhikode city, the afternoon rain flooded the arterial Mavoor Road as well as many important streets. Vehicle movement got stuck on many roads leading into the city and traffic went out of gear in various areas.

In Wayanad district, one person got crushed to death in a landslip near Ambalavayal.

Red alert issued

Meanwhile, the Department of Meteorology has declared alerts in several northern districts for August 7, 8 and 9 in view of a heavy rain forecast.

Red alert has been issued for Kozhikode and Malappuram districts for August 8, signifying heavy rain and possibility of flooding and landslips.

Orange alert has been issued for Kozhikode, Malappuram, Wayanad and Kannur on August 7; Wayanad, Kannur and Kasargod districts on August 8 and for Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kasargod districts on August 9.

Yellow alert has been issued for Kasargod on August 7, for Kannur on August 9 and for Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Kannur and Kasargod districts on August 10.

Fishermen have been issued a warning not to go into the sea during these days as there were chances of severe storms at a speed of 40 to 50 kmph.