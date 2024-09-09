Roads and bridges being constructed using latest technology in Kerala, says Public Works Minister

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the department has adopted the latest technology for the construction of roads and bridges. He was inaugurating a few roads that were constructed using modern technology at Nadapuram, Kuttiady, and Perambra, besides the bridge at Parakkadavu in Kozhikode, on September 8 (Sunday).

The Kerala Highway Research Institute had conducted a study on the impact of untimely rain on roads. The study focused on gravel used for road construction. It was found to contain too much silica, which added to the acidic nature of roads, thus keeping them humid for a longer period. The humidity does not leave the road even after the rain subsides. This is mostly the reason for road damage. Adding hydrated lime and cement to the bitumen mix helped reduce humidity to a large extent, said the Minister, adding that efforts were on to adopt the method in the construction of all roads in the future.

Mr. Riyas also mentioned the widespread use of the foul depth reclamation method in which the second coat of bitumen is not laid over the existing road while resurfacing it, thus preventing the thickness of the road from doubling. Instead, the existing road is milled to remove the surface or recycled to be used again.

In the case of bridges, ultra high-performance fibre reinforced concrete is used in Kerala. A bridge at Tavanur will be constructed using this technology. The concrete used in this method is stronger and three times more cheaper than the existing ones. With the use of gravel, sand, and steel at a minimum, the expense will also be around 30% less. The concrete was developed by the Highway Research Institute using raw materials available in the State, the Minister said.

Mr. Riyas pointed out that Kerala was the first State to implement a design policy. Given the present circumstances, studies will continue factoring in climate change and natural disasters. Special design workshops will also be organised. The department would conduct seminars involving experts as resource persons, he added.

