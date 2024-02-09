GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Roadmap in place for digital literacy programme

Digi Kerala envisages to equip people from all sections to handle digital technology and carry out basic tasks

February 09, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Local Self-Governments M.B. Rajesh on Friday laid out a roadmap for the implementation of the Digi Kerala digital literacy programme which envisages to equip people from all sections to handle digital technology and carry out the basic tasks. Speaking at a meeting of local body heads, secretaries and district joint directors, he called everyone to work together to make Kerala fully digitally literate by November 1 this year.

The department has lined up several programmes over the next few months as part of the campaign. The week from February 11 to 18 will be observed as ‘Digi week’. Digi sabhas will be convened in all grama sabha and municipal wards across the State on February 11. Special neighbourhood group meetings focussing on digital literacy will be held on February 18. Ward-level digital literacy surveys will begin on February 21, following which digital literacy classes will be organised at the grassroots level.

Evening classes

Evening classes, modelled on the Kudumbashree’s ‘Back to School’ programme, will be held in schools and libraries. Those who are unable to reach the training centres will be provided training at home. Classes will also be held at orphanages, poor homes, hospitals and jails.

