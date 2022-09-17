Road work without cautionary boards puts motorists’ life at risk

Vadakara-Kannur NH stretch has several vulnerable spots

The lack of sufficient number of cautionary boards has emerged as a safety hazard for motorists on the Vadakara-Kannur stretch of the National Highway 66 where road widening work is in full swing. Inter-district drivers who are unfamiliar with the nature of the hazardous work are those who mostly meet with freak accidents on the stretch.

Around 25 vehicles, including motorcycles and light motor vehicles, had met with accidents in unguarded locations in the past one month. Several vehicles skidded off the elevated portion of the highway and fell into the ditch-like surface. Poorly-lit stretches under construction also pose challenge to drivers.

“When there is moderate traffic, drivers are naturally compelled to trail other vehicles at a safe distance. Most accidents take place during late-night hours when traffic is comparatively low,” said Abhilash Karott, an autorickshaw driver from Payyoli. He added that speed limit violations often doubled the impact of accidents at under-construction sites.

Drivers who frequently use the route are of the view that more cautionary boards will have to be erected along the Azhiyoor-Kainatti stretch of the highway where the surface gets soaked during rain. Many cautionary boards installed in the initial days of the construction work are now not seen, they say.

Meanwhile, work supervisors claimed that warning boards had been erected in all hazardous spots considering the safety of passengers. According to them, it is negligent driving that lands drivers in trouble.

“Reckless overtaking is also a reason for accidents,” said a home guard from Vadakara. He pointed out that drivers willing to comply with speed limit regulations had nothing to worry.