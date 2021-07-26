Road work: coordination among agencies to be ensured

Riyas says Right of Way portal to be expanded for it

The Right of Way portal will be expanded to ensure coordination between various departments and agencies in works that involve digging up of roads, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas told the Assembly on Monday.

He said that the details of the roads for which administrative sanction had been accorded would be made available on the portal to enable other departments to make arrangements works involving road cutting prior to the road construction. By completing such works before the road construction activity, cutting of roads later on could be avoided, he said.

On a question on delay in maintenance activities on National Highways damaged due to floods, he said that 70% of the highways, covering a total distance of 1,781.5 km, were under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Permission from the NHAI was required for taking up maintenance work. This was often delayed, he said, citing the case of the Ramanattukara-Vengalam stretch in Kozhikode district, work on which had been delayed since 2018 due to issues with the concessionaire.

Meetings of the NHAI officials in Delhi as well as regional officers were convened for the purpose. A letter had also been sent to the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, highlighting these issues, said Mr. Riyas. Overview meetings regarding public works in various districts had been completed, with the local MLAs too attending them. Meetings in five more districts would be completed soon to monitor the progress of works and the works to be taken up on priority.

Kuthiran

He said that one of the tunnels at Kuthiran would be opened in August, once the NHAI cleared all safety measures. Daily monitoring of the works was being carried out. He said that all the people’s representatives of the district had been taking a joint effort to ensure the timely opening of the road.