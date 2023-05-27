HamberMenu
Road safety measures strengthened in Kollam

May 27, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

As schools are scheduled to reopen this week, the district administration has instructed the officials concerned to take all necessary measures to ensure road safety.

At a review meeting of the District Road Safety Committee chaired by the District Collector here on Saturday, it was decided to conduct awareness classes for schoolteachers, officials and autorickshaw drivers.

While indistinct zebra lines will be repainted at important junctions and roads near schools, steps will be taken to control the traffic congestion in connection with the road construction on the Thadikkad-Anchal bypass.

Since autorickshaw stands are operating without permit or licence, causing inconvenience to the public, at Kalluvathukkal Junction, repeated inspections have been arranged in the area. The meeting also recommended for the immediate removal of billboards and tiles placed carelessly on both sides of the road in Kottankara grama panchayat.

As the national highway construction is going on along the stretch from Kadampattukonam to Mevaram, the respective local bodies have been asked to ensure that the traffic lights are operational at night. The committee also directed to install cautionary boards on both sides of the roads when pits and drains are dug up in connection with highway construction.

