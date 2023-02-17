Road renovation begins at Chadayamangalam

February 17, 2023 05:51 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - KOLLAM

Timely changes will be implemented in the public works sector, Minister for Tourism, Public Works and Youth Affairs P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said. He was inaugurating the renovation of the Kizhakkumbhagam-Pangode and Mullikadu-Kollayil roads in the Chadayamangalam constituency on Friday.

“Construction of roads will be completed in a time-bound manner and quality will be ensured. About 3,000 boards have been installed across the State displaying the information that contractors are responsible if the roads are damaged during the maintenance period. A running contract system has also been introduced for taking care of the roads post maintenance period,” said the Minister.

The department has taken steps so that nodal officers will conduct inspection in every district and assess the situation every 45 days. “Works are also progressing in connection with implementing a unified design policy in the State,” he added.

Minister for Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development J. Chinchurani, who presided over the function, said the government has been implementing projects that ensure the protection of roads for a long time. “This is done without any compromise in the quality,” she added.

The roads at Chadayamangalam are being renovated by including them in the Sabarimala package. As part of the ₹10-crore project, the 6.8-km Kizhakkumbhagam-Pangode road and 4.2-km Mullikadu-Kollayil roads will be renovated to have a 5-m width. Installation of road safety systems and signage is also part of the project.

District panchayat president Sam K. Daniel, Development Standing Committee chairperson J. Najibat, Chithara block panchayat president Latika Vidyadharan, grama panchayat president M.S. Murali and other officials were also present.