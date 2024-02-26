Road map getting ready for upgrading Kalamandalam into cultural university 

February 26, 2024 12:57 pm | Updated 12:57 pm IST - Thrissur

A road map is getting ready for upgrading Kerala Kalamandalam, the State’s prestigious public institution preserving artistic heritage, into a State Cultural University.

A Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted to the government by the Special Officer appointed for the purpose, K.P. Subashchandran, former Principal of the Sree Vyasa College, Wadakkanchery, and current Examination Controller of the Kerala University of Fisheries and Ocean Studies (Kufos), Kochi.

Kerala Kalamandalam was founded by legendary poet Vallathole Narayana Menon. The cultural institution, which was first started in Kunnamkulam, Kakkad, in 1930, was later relocated to Cheruthuruthy, Thrissur district, in 1936. The Maharaja of Cochin donated land and a building. Functioning under the State Cultural Affairs department, Kalamandalam attained the status of ‘Deemed University for Arts and Culture’ in 2006.

“The existing campus of Kalamandalam in Cheruthuruthy, situated on the banks of Bharathapuzha, will serve as the administrative headquarters and main campus of the proposed Kerala Kalamandalam University for Arts and Culture. State’s traditional art forms will be the focus of programmes of the university,” according to Dr. Subashchandran.

According to the DPR, the current learning methodology of ‘Gurukula Sambradhayam’ of Kalamandalam will be retained without any dilution. More courses and programmes will be added. All programmes will be conducted according to university guidelines and regulations.

“As the university is established, all educational programmes of institutions in the field of performing and fine arts in the State, will automatically disaffiliate from their current apex bodies and be affiliated with the Cultural University by default. There are 34 cultural institutions in the State,” Dr. Subashchandran pointed out.

The DPR proposes that the Chief Minister or a distinguished figure from the field of performing arts/literature serve as the Chancellor of the proposed cultural university, with the State Cultural Minister as the Pro Chancellor. Similar to other UGC recognised universities, the Cultural University too will have a senate and academic council.

Enactment of an Act by Kerala Legislative Assembly is required for the formation of a public university in the State and it is expected that the government will present the Bill in the Assembly soon.

