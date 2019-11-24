Road digging: KWA staff told to follow norms

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has asked its field-level officers to strictly adhere to guidelines when digging up public roads for carrying out work on water supply pipelines.

A circular issued by the authority referred to the incident where the police had summoned two KWA assistant engineers for alleged lapses in refilling trenches, in one case, and heaping the excavated earth on the road, in the other.

‘Safety measures’

Field officers in KWA divisions, subdivisions and sections have been asked to ensure that adequate safety measures, such as display of warning boards, are adopted for the execution of work. Also, the district administration and the police station concerned should be notified about the work.

The work should be scheduled in such a manner that minimum disruption is caused to public traffic, according to the circular.

Refilling norms

The refilling of the trenches after work should not be carried out in a haphazard manner, the officers have been told. “Back filling shall be done only with approved materials and compacted properly. lt shall be ensured that the compaction is uniform at all depths of the fill,’’ the circular said, adding that the specifications set down by the Public Works Department (PWD) or the department/institutions in charge of the road or property should be adhered to when refilling the dug-up portion. Additionally, the officers have also been instructed to ensure that minimum damage is caused to the road surfaces when work is carried out.