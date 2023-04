Road crash leads to carbon dioxide gas leak at Walayar

April 27, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Traffic along the national highway 544 was diverted on Thursday after a lorry rammed from behind a tanker carrying carbon dioxide at Walayar in Palakkad. The crash caused a gas leak in the tanker that was heading for Coimbatore from Kanjikode. Proper vehicular traffic was later restored after removing the entire gas from the tanker. ADVERTISEMENT

