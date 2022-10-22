Road connectivity to Wayanad will be improved, says Minister

The Hindu Bureau KALPETTA
October 22, 2022 21:17 IST

The Taj Wayanad Resort, the first branded five-star resort set up at Manhura near Padinharethara in Wayanad district | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that issues related to road connectivity to Wayanad from neighbouring districts will be addressed at the earliest.

Inaugurating the Taj Wayanad Resort, the first branded five-star resort in the district at Manhura near Padinharethara on Saturday, Mr. Riyas said the entry of the Taj Group would give a fillip to the tourism industry of the hill district.

As part of improving road connectivity to Wayanad, the government had started land acquisition proceedings for the construction of the proposed Anakkampoyil-Meppadi tunnel road project, he said.

The Taj Group had invested ₹120 crore for the resort complex set up on 10 acres, N. Mohanakrishnan, chairman and managing director, Taj Group, told the media. Apart from a presidential villa spread across 864 sq.ft, three restaurants, four pool villas, 42 cottages with water frontage, and 61 rooms have been set up in the complex.

