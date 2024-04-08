Road accidents claim three lives in the district

April 08, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Two youths were killed when a pedestrian was struck by a speeding motorcycle near Kazhakuttam early Monday.

The police identified the deceased as Suneesh, 29, of Kulathoor and Al Tahir, 20, of Manacaud. The incident occurred at Thampuranmukku near Kulathoor along the National Highway 66 bypass around 3 a.m.

Travelling at high speed from Manacaud towards Kazhakuttom, the motorcycle knocked down Suneesh as he crossed the road. The impact resulted in both Al Tahir, the rider, and 19-year old Al Aman, who was riding pillion, being thrown off the motorcycle after it hit the pedestrian. The motorcycle came to a stop around 200 metres away after crossing over a divider.

Despite being rushed to the Government Medical College Hospital here, Suneesh and Al Tahir succumbed to their injuries. Al Aman’s condition remains critical, the police said.

Subsequent investigations revealed that the motorcycle had been involved in 12 violations including unauthorised modifications within a year. Besides, neither of the motorcyclists was wearing helmets at the time of the fatal accident.

In another case, a 46-year-old woman was killed after a private bus knocked down a scooter she was travelling on.

The deceased, Prathibha of Kovilthottam in Kollam, was accompanying her husband Vijayakumar and daughter Vishnupriya to the Varkala railway station when the incident took place around 6 a.m. The couple were on their way to drop their daughter, a nursing student, at the station.

During an attempt to overtake the scooter, the rear portion of the bus hit the two-wheeler. As Vijayakumar lost control of his vehicle, Prathibha who was riding pillion fell on the road and sustained grievous head injuries. She was later declared dead at the Varkala taluk hospital.

The Varkala police have taken the bus driver, a native of Anjuthengu, into custody.

