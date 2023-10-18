ADVERTISEMENT

‘Road accidents can be brought down through use of modern technology’

October 18, 2023 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - Kozhikode

Calicut Press Club to launch ‘Lifeline’, a trauma care volunteer network

The Hindu Bureau

Inspector General of Police (North zone) K. Sethuraman, Calicut Press Club secretary P.S. Rakesh, president Firoz Khan, and Trauma Care Kozhikode president C.M. Pradeep Kumar launching the logo of Lifeline, the trauma care volunteer network under the Calicut Press Club, in Kozhikode on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Inspector General of Police (North Zone) K. Sethuraman has said that it was possible to bring down the road accident rate in the State through deliberate attempts using modern technology.

Inaugurating the trauma care awareness programme organised by the Calicut Press Club in association with Trauma Care Kozhikode (TRACK), on the occasion of World Trauma Care Day on Tuesday, he said road accidents had considerably come down in several developed countries, despite their growth in vehicular density and population, and that some are heading towards zero accident rate.

He said that however, the situation was grave in Kerala. “Only 5% of the roads in the state are highways. However, 70% of accidents take place on the highways. We need to adopt modern technology to prevent them,” he said. Mr. Sethuraman said bus bays, auto bays, and footpaths should be scientifically designed and incorporated into the highways and the security system need to be intensified to reduce the accident rate.

Trauma Care Kozhikode president C.M. Pradeep Kumar said the organisation was the first of its kind in the State and had been trying to make the city free of road accidents for the past 25 years through various means.

Around 60 media persons attended the trauma care awareness programme. Dr. Lokesh Nair, resource person of TRACK, spoke about first aids that need to be administered during various scenarios and the precautions that need to be taken. He also took time to break some of the superstitious practices associated with first aids.

The session was aimed at launching the first ever trauma care volunteer network under any press club in the State in Kozhikode. The logo of the network ‘Lifeline’ was launched on the occasion.

