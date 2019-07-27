‘Road accident deaths higher in Malappuram’

A special road safety campaign is being chalked out for Malappuram under the leadership of District Collector Jaffer Malik after studies found that the number of lives lost in road accidents is higher in Malappuram than in other parts of the State.

According to studies, one person dies when 6.6 accidents take place in Malappuram. In Thrissur, this rate is one death out of 9.45 accidents, in Kozhikode one in 9.2 accidents, and in Kannur one in 8.8 accidents.

Helmet-less riders

Officials said the callous attitude of motorists to safety measures such as helmets and seat belts was the main reason for the increase in the number of road accident deaths in Malappuram. While drivers of four-wheelers used seat belts, other passengers rarely used it in the district, said officials.

Regional Transport Officer Anoop Varkey said Malappuram was the district with the highest number of helmet-less two-wheeler riders. “This is exactly why so many deaths are taking place on our roads,” he told a recent meeting convened by the Collector.

Youngsters, often three persons, riding bikes without wearing helmets is a common sight in the district. Most youngsters here consider the helmet an inconvenience and not a safeguard.

Awareness classes

Special traffic awareness sessions and seminars are being chalked out by roping in students and voluntary organisations.

A meeting of various organisations, parties and religious groups to be held at the Collectorate conference hall on Tuesday afternoon will give a final shape to the campaign.

The two-week campaign will begin on August 15 and the authorities plan to reach out to all vehicle owners.

Vehicle inspections

Vehicles will be inspected from September 1 to 30, with the help of organisations such as National Service Scheme (NSS), Nehru Yuva Kendra (NYK), Trauma Care and Kudumbashree. The thrust of the programme will be to create awareness on road safety.

The RTO enforcement wing will be pressed into service from October 2 with the backing of the police.