Ro-ro to resume service in Vypeen-Fort Kochi sector

Sethusagar–2, one of the two roll-on roll-off (ro-ro) vessels that operated in the Vypeen-Fort Kochi sector, will resume service on Saturday.

It had been withdrawn from January 31 for being dry-docked. Traffic snarls in Vypeen and Fort Kochi owing to the delay in its reintroduction had resulted in Vypeen-Fort Kochi Passengers’ Association and others organising protests.