RNA extraction kit launched commercially

Thiruvananthapuram

21 May 2020 22:52 IST

Technology developed by SCTIMST

Agappe Chitra Magna, a magnetic nanoparticle-based RNA extraction kit, the technology for which was developed by the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) and manufactured by Kochi-based Agappe Diagnostics Ltd., was commercially launched here on Thursday.

The launch was formally announced by V.K. Saraswat, NITI Aayog member and president of the Institute Body of the SCTIMST, at a programme in New Delhi, through videoconferencing. Ashutosh Sharma, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, was present.

Asha Kishore, Director, SCTIMST, H.K. Varma, head, biomedical technology wing, and scientists of the institute participated in the function held here, an official release said.

“The commercial launch of the kit is a major step to make India self-reliant in detecting COVID-19 and can help increase the rate of testing and bring down its costs, a crucial step for combating the pandemic,” said Dr. Saraswat while announcing the launch.

“This is an example of scientists and industry working in tandem with a purpose to serve an urgent need,” said Prof. Sharma.

Cost-effective

“Promotion of indigenous medical technologies is the primary mandate of the institute and invitro diagnostics and development of point-of-care devices is a segment that we recently forayed into. The RNA isolation kit will reduce the dependence on imported kits and make COVID testing more cost-effective,” Dr. Asha Kishore said