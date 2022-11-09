R.N. Singh takes charge as Southern Railway General Manager

R.N. Singh has recently taken charge as the General Manager of Southern Railway. An officer of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers of the 1986 batch, Mr. Singh has served Indian Railways and public sector units in important executive and management positions such as divisional railway manager, Delhi Division; and managing director, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited. Prior to his present posting, Mr. Singh held the post of Principal Executive Director, Infrastructure, Ministry of Railways, and Secretary, Railway Board.