RMS, MSS staff union meet to hold protests against ‘anti-worker’ policies of Centre

50 resolutions were passed during the delegate session that witnessed extensive discussions on contemporary issues related to postal sector

Published - August 11, 2024 10:04 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

The 38th all-India conference of the All India RMS & MMS Employees Union Mail Guards & Multi-Tasking Staff Group ‘C,’ a constituent organisation of the National Federation of Postal Employees (NFPE), concluded at Kazhakuttam on Sunday.

Over 500 delegates from various parts of the country participated in the two-day conference.

The delegate session on Sunday witnessed extensive discussions on contemporary issues related to the postal sector. A total of 50 resolutions were passed during the delegate session. Major issues discussed included the demand for constitution of the 8th Pay Revision Commission, restoration of old pension scheme by scrapping the new pension scheme, and release of one-and-a-half-year DA of the COVID-19 period.

The conference called for massive protests in the coming days against the ‘anti-worker’ policies of the Union government. Lengthy discussions were held on various policy matters, including appointments to vacant positions in the Railway Mail Service (RMS) sector, Union government’s move to abolish RMS, and the alleged encroachments on public sector institutions and employees’ rights owing to globalisation and neo-liberal policies.

The failure of the Union government to address the anomalies in the 7th Pay Commission and the non-implementation of cashless treatment, a benefit that the union says is available even to ordinary employees in the private sector, were also discussed.

New office-bearers for the All India RMS & MMS Employees Union Mail Guards & Multi-Tasking Staff Group C for the 2024-26 term were elected at the conference. R.S. Suresh Kumar, NFPE State secretary from Kerala, was elected national president and Mukhtar Ahmad from the Telangana circle was elected all India general secretary.

