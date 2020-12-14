RMPI leader’s charge against CPI(M)

RMPI leader K.K. Rema in front of a booth at Onchiyam where her husband T.P. Chandrasekharan used to vote during Assembly elections.

Kozhikode

14 December 2020 19:06 IST

CPI(M) workers prevented me from speaking to the media: K.K. Rema

K.K. Rema, wife of slain Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, alleged that a section of Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers tried to prevent her interaction with the media persons at Vaikkilassery on Monday.

She complained that the CPI (M) workers made their entry with a claim that no one was having permission to interact with the media near the polling station. However, it was not followed in the case of other leaders, she said.

“I don’t know why I was alone denied permission to speak about my voting experience. The presiding officer at the booth also was found acting strange without uttering a word against the self-assumed guardians of the booth,” Ms. Rema told The Hindu.

According to her, it was the continuation of the attacks against her for maintaining a tough stance against the ‘corrupt CPI(M) leadership.’

The RMPI leader accused the LDF government of crossing all the limits with its ‘anti-people’ policies and by supporting those who were facing serious criminal charges.

“The huge turnout of voters daring the COVID-19 situation itself was an example of the public protest against the ruling front. We are sure that the LDF will lose all their seats in four grama panchayats in and around Onchiyam,” she claimed.

“Our party workers are being attacked every time during elections. It is this violence which actually prompted all parties to unite in their fight against the CPI (M). Even after the murder of T.P. Chandrasekharan, the CPI (M) has not stepped back from its politics of violence,” she alleged.

According to her, the public resentment against the corruption and violence by the ruling front would directly reflect in the local body election results.