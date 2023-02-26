RMPI calls for broad front of secular, democratic forces against Central govt.

February 26, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI) concluded its second national conference in Kozhikode on Sunday, calling for a broad front of secular, democratic forces in the country against the Rashtriya Swayam Sevak Sangh-led BJP government at the Centre. Mangat Ram Pasla from Punjab has been re-elected general secretary and K. Gangadhar (Tamil Nadu), chairman of the party. Rajendra Paranjpe (Maharashtra) is the treasurer. K.K. Rema, Vadakara MLA, is among the Central committee members.

A political resolution passed at the four-day conference pointed out that the BJP was not just another bourgeois party, but one with a fascist outlook that held its grip over the social, economic, cultural and administrative areas in India. Democratic forces should join hands to counter its onslaught. Mr. Pasla said that Marxist Left parties and other progressive forces should be part of this struggle. The political deviations of some of the Communist parties and the Kerala government’s pro-privatisation policies could hamper this unity, he added.