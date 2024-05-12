RMP leader’s misogynist remark sends UDF scurrying for political cover

An allegedly misogynistic remark by Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K.S. Hariharan targetting former Health Minister K.K. Shailaja at an Opposition rally in Kozhikode on Saturday has sent the United Democratic Front (UDF) leadership scurrying for political cover.

Mr. Hariharan’s seemingly impromptu use of allegedly “anti-feminist rhetoric, body-shaming imagery and misuse of a famous actor’s name as an offensive analogy” for political point-scoring has caught the Opposition alliance with its defences down.

The RMP leader’s “politically costly slip-up” occurred when he attempted to refute the Left Democratic Front’s (LDF) accusation that the United Democratic Front (UDF) had fabricated a seamy video to sully Ms. Shailaja’s reputation and undermine her candidacy in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.

Viciously fought race

Gender-related dynamics, polarising bombast and a campaign culture marked by recriminatory online trolling had characterised the fiercely and often viciously fought political race in Vadakara.

The current episode appeared as the latest blowback from the accusatory campaign that showed little signs of dying down despite the dust settling on the Lok Sabha polls in Kerala.

‘Ineffective’ apology

Mr. Hariharan’s apology for the “false step” did not seem to help the UDF escape the awkward situation. Ms. Shailaja’s Congress rival in Vadakara, Shafi Parambil, MLA, conceded that the speech reflected a condemnable “mentality”.

RMP leader K.K. Rema, MLA, who led Mr. Parambil’s campaign, disavowed Mr. Hariharan’s words and stressed that people needed to maintain civility in thought and speech. She noted that some CPI(M) leaders had not apologised for their misogynist comments on the campaign trail and that Mr. Hariharan had set a welcome example.

The raging controversy, amplified on social and mainstream media, has all but ended UDF’s post-election bid to sustain the momentum of its anti-LDF campaign into the next local body polls and beyond.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan observed that wrong words could blunt sharp political messaging. He said he had immediately flagged the need for Mr. Hariharan to withdraw the words and apologise.

DCC chief apologises

Mr. Hariharan’s “tactless remark” prompted District Congress Committee (DCC) president of Kozhikode K. Praveen Kumar to publicly apologise for the “offensive speech”.

The CPI(M) has leveraged the controversy to depict the UDF as inherently anti-women and politically isolate the RMP in the opposition alliance. It criticised Mr. Hariharan’s apology as a firefighting act that lacked sincerity. The DYFI has further stirred the pot by seeking Mr. Hariharan’s prosecution.

