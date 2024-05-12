ADVERTISEMENT

RMP leader’s house attacked

Published - May 12, 2024 10:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

An unidentified gang on Sunday reportedly hurled country bombs at the house of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K.S. Hariharan. The incident took place around 8.30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police said the attack was reportedly a retaliation to Mr. Hariharan’s “anti-women” statement against former Health Minister and CPI(M) leader K.K. Shailaja.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India had filed a petition with the State Police Chief seeking action against the “defamatory statement” by the RMP leader. CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan had also flayed the RMP leader’s statement.

RMP workers alleged that the attack was spearheaded by CPI(M) activists. They also said that the police were trying to protect the assailants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US