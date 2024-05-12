RMP leader’s house attacked

An unidentified gang on Sunday reportedly hurled country bombs at the house of Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) leader K.S. Hariharan. The incident took place around 8.30 p.m.

The police said the attack was reportedly a retaliation to Mr. Hariharan’s “anti-women” statement against former Health Minister and CPI(M) leader K.K. Shailaja.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India had filed a petition with the State Police Chief seeking action against the “defamatory statement” by the RMP leader. CPI(M) Kozhikode district secretary P. Mohanan had also flayed the RMP leader’s statement.

RMP workers alleged that the attack was spearheaded by CPI(M) activists. They also said that the police were trying to protect the assailants.

