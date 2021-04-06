RMP cagey about Sabarimala issue

UDF support to RMP is unconditional: K. K. Rema

The Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP) is cagey about its stand on the Sabarimala issue even though the party has contested the Assembly polls with the support of the United Democratic Front (UDF), which has promised legislation to protect the interests of devotees there.

“The case is now before a Constitutional Bench of the Supreme Court. We will discuss the issue in the party if a Bill is presented in the Assembly, as promised by the UDF,” K.K. Rema, the UDF-backed RMP candidate in the Vadakara Assembly constituency, told the media on Tuesday.

She said that right now the UDF’s support to the party was unconditional.

“The Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president has made it amply clear. We don’t have any loyalty issue with the UDF,” Ms. Rema claimed.

She expressed the hope that even the CPI(M) cadre could have voted for her in the election. Ms. Rema, wife of slain RMP leader T.P. Chandrasekharan, is pitted against Manayath Chandran of the Left Democratic Front and M. Rajesh Kumar of the National Democratic Alliance in Vadakara.

She said the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had energised UDF workers during the election campaign.

“There is a wave in favour of the UDF here. There has been a section of silent voters who are on our side. Their support is strongly reflecting in the voting now,” Ms. Rema claimed.

She pointed out that heavy polling had been reported from her party’s strongholds and that she was quite confident of her victory. “This is a new beginning for the politics of Vadakara, which will have Statewide impact. It will send a good political message of justice and virtue to the people,” she added.