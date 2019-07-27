Rlys to operate special trains to Velankanni

The Railways will operate tatkal special trains between Sawantwadi Road/Vasco da Gama in Goa and Velankanni to clear the rush of passengers in connection with the festival at Velankanni, a press release issued by the Palakkad Railway Division said on Friday.

The following are the special trains: 07315 Vasco da Gama-Velankanni special fare train will leave Vasco da Gama at 11.10 a.m. on August 28, September 3 and September 6. The train will reach Velankanni at 12.30 p.m. the next day; 07316 Velankanni-Vasco da Gama special fare will leave Velankanni at 8.15 p.m. on August 29, September 4, and September 8. The train will reach Vasco da Gama at 10.30 p.m. the next day.

The stoppages of the trains are Madgaon Jn, Karwar, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Suratkal, Mangaluru Jn., Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur Jn., Palakkad Junction, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam.

The special trains in the Sawantwadi Road-Velankanni-Sawantwadi Road sector: 00107 Sawantwadi Road-Madgaon Jn.-Velankanni Special fare train will leave Sawantwadi Road at 10.25 a.m. on August 28, September 3, and September 6. This train will be attached to 07315 Vasco-Da-Gama-Velankanni special and will leave Madgaon Jn. at 12.45 p.m. The train will reach Velankanni at 12.30 p.m. on the next day. Train 00108 Velankanni-Madgaon Jn.-Sawantwadi Road special fare (attached with 07316 Velankanni–Vasco da Gama special train) will leave from Velankanni at 8.15 p.m. On August 29, September 4, and September 8. This train will be detached at Madgaon Jn. at 9.35 p.m. on the next day and will reach Sawantwadi Road at 11.55 p.m.

Their stoppages are Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Kumta, Honnavar, Bhatkal, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki, Suratkal, Mangaluru Jn., Kasaragod, Kannur, Kozhikode, Tirur, Shoranur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Erode, Karur, Tiruchchirappalli, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam stations.