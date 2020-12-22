Rly Division gets modern signal telecommunication facilities

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

22 December 2020 19:49 IST

An upgraded datalogger network system, video surveillance system monitoring room, data network management centre, and a revamped control room for the Signal and Telecommunication wing was commissioned on Tuesday at the Thiruvananthapuram Divisional headquarters building at Thycaud.

Principal Chief Signal & Telecommunication Engineer, Southern Railway, R. Bhaskaran commissioned the facilities in the presence of R. Mukund, Divisional Railway Manager and P. T. Benny, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Thiruvananthapuram Division.

Later through videoconferencing, Mr. Bhaskaran also inaugurated the signal circuit alterations, advanced IP railway telecom exchanges at Kottayam and Ernakulam, bundling of ethernet services to optical transport hierarchy at 13 locations, software and hardware simulation lab for railway telecom working personnel at Ernakulam.

Interacting with the personnel, Mr. Bhaskaran appreciated the Signal & Telecommunication Branch, Thiruvananthapuram Division, for the innovations and technological advancements made by the division during COVID-19 lockdown period. R. Dinesh, Senior Divisional Signal & Telecommunication Engineer, branch officers, and supervisors attended the meeting.

The PCSTE will commission a video surveillance system at Kanyakumari and Nagercoil Junction stations and an IP exchange at Nagercoil Junction on Wednesday.