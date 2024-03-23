R.L.V. Ramakrishnan to present Mohiniyattam at Kalamandalam on March 26

March 23, 2024 06:38 pm | Updated 06:38 pm IST - Thrissur

Kerala Kalamandalam has invited dancer R.L.V. Ramakrishnan to perform Mohiniyattam at its Koothambalam.

Kalamandalam extended the invitation in the backdrop of racial/casteist remarks made against him by dancer Kalamandalam Sathyabhama.

This is for the first time he is getting a chance to perform at the Koothambalam in the Kalamandalam, according to Mr. Ramakrishnan, who was a research student there. He will perform Mohiniyattam here at 5 p.m. on March 26.

Controversial racially charged remarks were made by Ms. Sathyabhama in a YouTube interview recently. Many people came up with support to Mr. Ramakrishnan. Kalamandalam itself condemned the remarks of Ms. Sathyabhama.