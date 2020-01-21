Kerala

RKI sanctions ₹300 cr. for relaying PWD roads

Special package for farmers

The Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) has sanctioned ₹300 crore for relaying State roads maintained by the Public Works Department. It has further set apart ₹488 crore for repairing village and suburban thoroughfares.

The RKI on Tuesday also sanctioned ₹30 crore for a bridge over the Kadambrayar river at Brahmapuram in Ernakulam district. The RKI advisory board also allowed the Kerala Water Authority ₹350 crore to complete various piped drinking water supply schemes. It set aside ₹130 crore to rehabilitate families living on the edge of forest reserves and wildlife sanctuaries and takeover private estates inside forests and protect mangroves.

The RKI also allocated ₹250 crore to Kudumbashree for initiating livelihood schemes. It also announced a special package (₹182.76 crore) for farmers in flood-ravaged Idukki and Wayanad. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan reviewed the functioning of the RKI. The RKI board told him that the World Bank had sanctioned a loan of ₹780 crore. German banks had expressed willingness to extend credit for repair and maintenance of roads.

The RKI also decided to adopt environment-friendly farming practices in paddy lands in Kuttanad and Thrissur.

Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty, Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran participated.

