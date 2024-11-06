ADVERTISEMENT

RJD seeks ED probe into Kodakara ‘hawala’ case

Updated - November 06, 2024 07:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) State general secretary Saleem Madavoor has sought an Enforcement Directorate (ED) inquiry into the Kodakara ‘hawala’ case, which followed an alleged highway robbery near Chalakudy in Thrissur on April 3, 2021, three days before the Assembly election in Kerala.

A complaint filed by Mr. Madavoor with the Prime Minister’s grievance redressal cell has been forwarded to the ED authorities for necessary action. He alleged that there had been fraudulent transactions involving ₹48 crore, and the illicit money was used to influence voters in the election.

He had earlier approached the Kerala High Court claiming that there had not been any inquiry into a similar complaint filed before. The case was closed after the ED filed an affidavit saying it would conduct an inquiry. The fresh complaint filed on November 3 is against the ED for not implementing the court’s directions.

