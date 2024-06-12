ADVERTISEMENT

RJD raises banner of revolt in ruling LDF coalition in Kerala

Published - June 12, 2024 02:50 pm IST - Kozhikode

RJD Kerala State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar says his party has not been getting its due recognition in LDF coalition for long

The Hindu Bureau

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Kerala State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar (file) | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Rumblings within the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results came out into the open on June 12 when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Kerala State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar claimed that his party has not been getting its due recognition in the coalition for long.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar told the media that there was no discussion within the LDF on the recent decision to nominate Jose K. Mani of the Kerala Congress (M) and P.P. Suneer of the Communist Party of India (CPI) to Rajya Sabha.

After LDF denies Lok Sabha ticket, RJD decides to relinquish all posts in Kerala

“We joined the front in 2018 after getting proper invitation [from its leaders]. We did not knock on any doors for the purpose. On different occasions, we have expressed our concerns and problems in the LDF and with the CPI(M) that leads the front. But, they had not been not addressed,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar claimed that it was his party’s Rajya Sabha seat that was allotted to the CPI in 2022. “That seat should have been given back to us this time,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The RJD leader also pointed out that the party’s claim for a Lok Sabha seat was ignored too, saying that party workers had been dismayed over this.

Unhappy over no Cabinet berth

The RJD leader also expressed his displeasure over not giving a Cabinet berth to his party in the LDF government. The party has only one MLA, K.P. Mohanan, representing Koothuparamba.

Mr. Kumar questioned the legitimacy of members of the Janata Dal (Secular), an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), continuing in the Kerala Cabinet. “H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader, is now a Union Minister,” Mr. Kumar added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US