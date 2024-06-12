RJD raises banner of revolt in ruling LDF coalition in Kerala

Rumblings within the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) in Kerala after the 2024 Lok Sabha election results came out into the open on June 12 when Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Kerala State president M.V. Shreyams Kumar claimed that his party has not been getting its due recognition in the coalition for long.

Mr. Kumar told the media that there was no discussion within the LDF on the recent decision to nominate Jose K. Mani of the Kerala Congress (M) and P.P. Suneer of the Communist Party of India (CPI) to Rajya Sabha.

“We joined the front in 2018 after getting proper invitation [from its leaders]. We did not knock on any doors for the purpose. On different occasions, we have expressed our concerns and problems in the LDF and with the CPI(M) that leads the front. But, they had not been not addressed,” he said.

Mr. Kumar claimed that it was his party’s Rajya Sabha seat that was allotted to the CPI in 2022. “That seat should have been given back to us this time,” he said.

The RJD leader also pointed out that the party’s claim for a Lok Sabha seat was ignored too, saying that party workers had been dismayed over this.

Unhappy over no Cabinet berth

The RJD leader also expressed his displeasure over not giving a Cabinet berth to his party in the LDF government. The party has only one MLA, K.P. Mohanan, representing Koothuparamba.

Mr. Kumar questioned the legitimacy of members of the Janata Dal (Secular), an ally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), continuing in the Kerala Cabinet. “H.D. Kumaraswamy, JD(S) leader, is now a Union Minister,” Mr. Kumar added.