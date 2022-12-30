Riyas wants competition events excluded from national youth fete restored

December 30, 2022 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Minister for Youth Affairs P.A. Mohamed Riyas has written to Union Minister for Youth Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur seeking that competition events excluded from the National Youth Festival be reinstated.

The Union government slashed the competition events of the National Youth Festival at a time when winners of Keralotsavam held at panchayat to State levels under the umbrella of the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board were preparing to take part at the national event.

The National Youth Festival was held in 18 events—Bharatanatyam, Kuchipudi, Kathak, Manipuri, Odissi, Hindustani vocal, Carnatic music, veena, fruit, guitar, sitar, tabla, mridangam, harmonium, folk song, folk dance, drama, and elocution. This has now been reduced to two this year—folk song group and folk dance group.

Kerala was a State that organised Keralotsavam with fervour and sent the winners to participate in the national event. The cut in the number of events to two would be very disappointing to the participants, the Minister said in the letter, seeking restoration of all events in the fete.