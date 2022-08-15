Riyas to open I-Day event in Kozhikode

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will hoist the national flag at the Vikram Maidan at West Hill in Kozhikode city on Monday to mark the district-level launch of Independence Day celebrations.

The Minister will also greet the parade to be taken out by service personnel. The family members of late freedom fighter K. Kelappan will be honoured at the event. It will be followed by cultural programmes presented by various educational institutions in the district. V. Chelsasini, Sub Collector, will hoist the national flag at the civil station.

Various events were organised in different parts of the district on the eve of the Independence Day on Sunday. The district administration held a ‘Freedom Eve’ at the Butt Road beach in Kozhikode city. A song-and-dance show featuring various chapters of the freedom struggle was also presented there. The visitors were also allowed to present programmes. Political parties and their frontal organisations too organized events to mark the occasion.