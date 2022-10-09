Riyas to inspect road-widening works in Kozhikode, Kannur

Work on Mahe bypass road too would be evaluated, says a release

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 09, 2022 19:52 IST

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will inspect the progress of the road-widening works for NH-66 in Kozhikode and Kannur districts on Monday.

A release said on Sunday that the inspection would begin at Azhiyur in Kozhikode and conclude at Kothayimukku, Payyannur, in Kannur. The work on the Mahe bypass road too would be evaluated. Mr. Riyas would be accompanied by people’s representatives and officials from the National Highways Authority of India and the Public Works Department. A review meeting would be held thereafter.

The release said that the Minister had earlier inspected the works in Thiruvananthapuram, Kasaragod and Kozhikode districts in a bid to ensure that they are completed on time. Mr. Riyas had declared that he would directly supervise the widening of national highways in all districts.

