Riyas to inaugurate road maintenance programme

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas will carry out the State-level inauguration of a project to maintain the Main Central Road under the recently formulated output and performance based road contract at Ettumanur on Tuesday.

According to Cooperation Minister V.N. Vasavan, seven-year maintenance projects for three major roads including the Kodimatha-Angamaly Reach of the MC Road, Mavelikara-Chengannur Road and Chengannur-Kozhenchery Road will be inaugurated on the occasion. Mr.Vasavan preside over the function while Health Minister Veena George will deliver the keynote address.

The project envisages handing over the responsibility of these stretches to the contractor for a period of seven years. The works have been assigned on the condition that the first phase of work be completed in nine months.

The contract for maintenance of 107.75 km long road for seven years has been awarded at a cost of ₹73.83 crore. The PWD (Roads) division will oversee implementation of the project.

Meanwhile, the authorities have also initiated steps to start construction of the Companykadavu bridge and its approach road, which connects Ettumanur to Puthuppally. A sum of ₹10.90 crore has been allotted for implementing the project.

The final reach of the Manarcaud-Ettumanur bypass is slated for opening this month while works on other eight roads under the Re-build Kerala initiative too are in the final stages.