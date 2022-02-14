Riyas sets deadline for road development project

Delay in completing Malayinkeezhu - Pappanamcode road

Coming down heavily on the developers of the Malayinkeezhu – Pappanamcode road for the long standing delay in commissioning the stretch, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has directed officials of the Public Works Department and the contractors to complete the construction by the next month.

Mr. Riyas, who conducted a site inspection to assess the progress of the work in wake of complaints regarding the delay, pointed out that the project had been launched after being included in the Annual Plan of 2020-21. He also noted the project had targeted completion by June last. However, the construction of the 8-km-long stretch has almost come to a halt midway.

He ordered those involved with the project to expedite the pending works and rectify defects that have crept in the construction.

The department will soon introduce a Project Management System, the first-of-its-kind in the country, that will enable road users to assess the status of its ongoing projects.

The Minister said the application will provide details that pertain to all roads, bridges and buildings that came under the purview of the department. The public can access information relating to status of the project, pending works, reasons behind delays, estimated time of completion and underlying problems that has affected their progress.

“Besides, the public will also be provided the opportunity to raise complaints regarding any work. Such measures are bound to make them the guardians and not mere spectators of the Public Works Department’s activities,” he pointed out.

Mr. Riyas added high priority is being given to ensure quality in infrastructure development. A team of 140 senior officials including superintending engineers and executive engineers have been entrusted with supervising quality control of projects being undertaken in each of the Assembly constituencies.