Riyas reviews Hill Highway project
Kozhikode
Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas on Saturday reviewed the progress of the Hill Highway project covering Kozhikode and Malappuram districts. Senior officers and people’s representatives attended the meeting and presented their suggestions. MLAs were asked to have a close look at the proper completion of the projects in their limits. Mr. Riyas made it clear that frequent inspections would be made at the work sites to improve the speed of the project execution.
