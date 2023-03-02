Riyas picks on UDF for failing to condemn Amit Shah’s remarks against Kerala

March 02, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas assailed the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition “for failing to condemn” Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s purported portrayal of Kerala as a State that somehow threatened its neighbours, primarily Karnataka.

Participating in the discussion and voting on demands on public works and tourism grants in the Assembly on Thursday, Mr. Riyas said the UDF tread carefully around the Bharatiya Janata Party’s trespasses on federalism and bid to hobble Kerala’s social security and development. But, both parties were hand in glove in orchestrating recriminatory campaigns against the LDF government.

Token protest

He said the UDF’s protests against the Centre’s LPG price hike were mere tokenism and aimed solely at getting media space. He said the BJP was merely the inheritor of the neo-liberal policies initiated by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. The Congress had dismantled the fuel price regulation mechanism to give private oil companies free rein in the market.

Mr. Riyas said the Congress’s rank and file in Tripura defected en-masse to the BJP, ensuring the latter’s dominance in the State Assembly elections. Congress leaders Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi avoided the Tripura campaign as they had given up on the State.

Soft Hindutva

He said the Congress should, ideally, recant its neo-liberal policies and shed its soft-Hindutva line. Mr. Riyas slammed the Congress leadership in Kerala for maintaining its outdated anti-communist political posture.

“Their mindset is the same as the leaders who conspired to oust the first communist government under EMS in 1957. The Congress leadership, reconciled to a defeat in the next Assembly elections, is trying to whip up the passions of the liberation struggle of 1957. However, Kerala’s political landscape has changed for the better,” he said.

Mr. Riyas reeled off the government’s achievements in the tourism sector and listed notable public works development initiatives. The House passed the demands on grants by a voice vote.