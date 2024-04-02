Riyas Maulavi murder: Kerala govt. to accord sanction to file appeal

April 02, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government has decided to accord sanction to file an appeal against the Kasaragod Principal Session Court’s acquittal of three accused in a case pertaining to the murder of madrasa teacher Mohammed Riyas Maulavi inside a mosque in 2017.

A court in Kasaragod on Saturday acquitted three persons in the case, saying that the prosecution was not able to prove that the accused had any kind of enmity with the Muslim community. Kasaragod Principal Sessions Court Judge K.K. Balakrishnan acquitted Akhilesh, Nidhin, and Ajesh, all residents of Kelugude, in the case.

Maulavi, a 34-year-old muezzin (a person who proclaims the Islamic call to prayer) and a madrasa teacher from Choori, near Kasaragod, was found murdered in his room in the mosque on March 20, 2017. His throat was slit allegedly by a gang which had entered the compound of the Muhayuddin juma masjid, Choori.

