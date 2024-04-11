ADVERTISEMENT

Riyas Maulavi murder case: Judge who acquitted accused RSS workers transferred

April 11, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - Kasaragod

Authorities claim transfer is ‘unrelated’ to recent verdict

The Hindu Bureau

Kasaragod District Principal Sessions Judge K.K. Balakrishnan who presided over the sensational Riyas Maulavi murder case in Kerala has been transferred to Alappuzha district as Principal Sessions Judge.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Judge and High Court IT division Registrar G. Gopakumar is the new District Principal Sessions Judge of Kasaragod. In August 2023, Mr. Balakrishnan took charge as Principal Sessions Judge of Kasaragod district. 

Congress sees BJP-CPI(M) trade-off in acquittal of accused in Mohammed Riyaz Maulavi murder

Despite speculations, authorities have claimed that the transfer is “unrelated” to the recent verdict, adding that Mr. Balakrishnan had applied for relocation prior to the case’s conclusion.

ADVERTISEMENT

The verdict, delivered on March 30, 2024, created a furore in Kerala as the court acquitted the three accused, including Ajesh, Nitin Kumar, and Akhilesh, all residents within the Kasaragod police station limits, in the murder of Riyas Moulavi, a madrassa teacher. Political figures and the public expressed outrage, alleging miscarriage of justice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Various stakeholders, including the victim’s family, an action committee, and the prosecution, voiced disappointment, asserting that justice was not served seven years after the heinous crime. Saida, wife of Riyas Maulavi, broke down upon hearing the verdict.

The court rebuked the investigation team and the prosecution for their failure to establish the accused’s alleged affiliation with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Criticism also targeted the “quality and one-sided nature’ of the investigation, with the court highlighting missed opportunities in uncovering Maulavi’s connections prior to his demise.

In response, the government lodged an appeal in the Kerala High Court against the trial court’s ruling, citing “weakness” of the acquittal arguments and insisting on sufficient evidence for conviction.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US