Riyas Maulavi murder case: Judge who acquitted accused RSS workers transferred

April 11, 2024 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST - Kasaragod

Kasaragod District Principal Sessions Judge K.K. Balakrishnan who presided over the sensational Riyas Maulavi murder case in Kerala has been transferred to Alappuzha district as Principal Sessions Judge.

District Judge and High Court IT division Registrar G. Gopakumar is the new District Principal Sessions Judge of Kasaragod. In August 2023, Mr. Balakrishnan took charge as Principal Sessions Judge of Kasaragod district.

Despite speculations, authorities have claimed that the transfer is “unrelated” to the recent verdict, adding that Mr. Balakrishnan had applied for relocation prior to the case’s conclusion.

The verdict, delivered on March 30, 2024, created a furore in Kerala as the court acquitted the three accused, including Ajesh, Nitin Kumar, and Akhilesh, all residents within the Kasaragod police station limits, in the murder of Riyas Moulavi, a madrassa teacher. Political figures and the public expressed outrage, alleging miscarriage of justice.

Various stakeholders, including the victim’s family, an action committee, and the prosecution, voiced disappointment, asserting that justice was not served seven years after the heinous crime. Saida, wife of Riyas Maulavi, broke down upon hearing the verdict.

The court rebuked the investigation team and the prosecution for their failure to establish the accused’s alleged affiliation with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Criticism also targeted the “quality and one-sided nature’ of the investigation, with the court highlighting missed opportunities in uncovering Maulavi’s connections prior to his demise.

In response, the government lodged an appeal in the Kerala High Court against the trial court’s ruling, citing “weakness” of the acquittal arguments and insisting on sufficient evidence for conviction.