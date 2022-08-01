Riyas exhorts campuses to adopt novel pathways

Flexible modes of instructions and real-time syllabi are needs of the hour, says Minister

Flexible modes of instructions and real-time syllabi are needs of the hour, says Minister

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has called upon new institutions of higher learning to embrace novel pathways and strategies in accordance with the changing times.

Speaking after inaugurating the new campus of Al Shifa College of Arts and Science at Keezhattur near Perinthalmanna on Sunday, Mr. Riyas said that the need of the hour was a new model for higher education with flexible modes of instructions and real-time syllabi.

Presiding over the function, Shifa Medicare Trust managing trustee P. Unneen said that it was the desire to keep abreast of the changing times that made Al Shifa group opt for an arts and science college.

It was the first venture of Shifa Medicare Trust into the field of humanities. The trust has been running nursing, paramedical, and pharmacy colleges for the last two decades.

U.A. Latheef, MLA, inaugurated B.Sc psychology programme at the college. P. Abdul Hameed, MLA, released the college’s annual newsletter named Acasiana.

Calicut University Controller of Examinations Godwin Samraj launched the website and released the brochure of Alshifa Higher Education Leadership Summit (AHELS).

College principal Babu P. welcomed the gathering. Suhail Hamza, general manager of Shifa Medicare Trust, proposed a vote of thanks.