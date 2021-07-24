Riyas calls for preventive steps against pandemic in Wayanad

More vaccination camps to be opened in flood-prone areas

P.A. Mohamed Riyas, Minister for Tourism and Public Works, has directed the Health department officials to intensify preventive measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 cases in the wake of the increasing number of such cases in the district.

Addressing an online meeting of senior officials of various departments to assess the pandemic situation in the district here on Saturday, Mr. Riyas said that ward level jagratha committees should be strengthened for preparing contact lists of COVID patients to contain further spread of the pandemic.

The number of COVID tests and enforcement activities should also be strengthened for the purpose, the Minister said.

The third wave of the pandemic should be foreseen and the health care sector strengthened for the purpose, Mr. Riyas said. The ventilator and ICU facilities in hospitals should be prepared for meet any emergency and ensure the availability of oxygen in such situations, the Minister said.

Mr. Riyas directed District Collector Adeela Abdulla to prepare a panel of paediatricians in the district and convene their meeting soon.

Ms. Abdulla said more vaccination camps would be opened in flood-prone areas and Deputy Collectors concerned were directed to intensify the operations of the rapid response teams in the district. District Development Commissioner G. Priyanka, District Police Chief Aravind Sukumar, Additional District Magistrate N.I. Shaju, District Medical Officer R. Renuka and senior officials of various departments attended the meeting.