July 17, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 07:10 am IST - Kozhikode

Minister for Public Works and Tourism P. A. Mohamed Riyas has said that some Congress leaders were sleeping agents of the BJP, and that they made deliberate attempts to sabotage the national seminar against the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) held in Kozhikode on Saturday.

He was speaking to reporters in Kozhikode on Sunday. He accused Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran of attempting to sabotage the seminar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT