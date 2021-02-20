Rivulets, streams being nursed back to life in 50,000 km

Kunderi Njathodu in Kannur, which had vanished, being revived as part of the Ini Njan Ozhukatte project.

Ini Njan Ozhukatte intends to meet the target by March 31

The Haritha Keralam Mission plans to complete the revival of 50,000 kilometres of streams and rivulets in the State by March 31, 2021 through the Ini Njan Ozhukatte (Let me flow now) project. The project, launched in December 2019, has so far had two phases, under which around 42,000 km of waterbodies have been given a second life. More streams are being revived under the ongoing third phase.

“Revival of rivulets has been an objective of the mission right from its inception in 2016. However, the floods in 2018 and 2019 had a major role in convincing the local bodies in low-lying areas to expedite clean-up of rivulets in their jurisdiction,” says R.V. Satheesh, Technical Officer (Water Resources), Haritha Keralam Mission.

“They realised that waterlogging did not happen in areas where the streams and canals were flowing freely. Some local bodies, especially in Ernakulam, quickly cleaned all streams in the area,” he adds.

Local participation

The expense for the clean-up is borne by the local bodies. Most are cleaned with the participation of local clubs or residents’ associations. “Local people thus feel a sense of ownership and take it upon themselves to keep the waterbody clean,” Mr. Satheesh says.

The mission members revisited the streams already cleaned to make sure that they are being maintained properly. In some places, they advised the local bodies in matters such as clearing of encroachments, construction of walls or laying of geotextile, made of coir fibre, to protect them.

The mission coordinated with various departments for closing the polluting drains that opened into the streams and taking action against those who dumped waste.

Entire network

Further studies show that the project has helped improve water quality in waterbodies around these streams. On the flip side, many of the streams cleaned in the first two phases are yet to flow freely as their tributaries have not been cleaned. A major objective of the third phase is to complete the network so that all streams flow freely.

In most local bodies, the third phase of Ini Njan Ozhukatte is linked with their pre-monsoon cleaning drive for which funds have been earmarked in their budgets. “We are proud to have been instrumental in bringing at least 50% of the rivulets in the State back to life within this short period,” Mr. Satheesh added.