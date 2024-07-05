River youth parliament for Bharathapuzha revival

A river youth parliament will be held at Shoranur on August 3 as part of the fifth anniversary celebrations of the Friends of Bharathapuzha. The event to be held in association with Carmel CMI Higher Secondary School, Shoranur, will have the title: We too will speak.

Youth organisations and school and college students can attend the event. They can present subjects related to the revival and conservation of the Bharathapuzha.

Vinod Nambiar, coordinator of the Friends of Bharathapuzha, said that the parliament would provide opportunities for the youth not only to express their opinions but also to lead discussions and help formulate policies on the salvaging of the Bharathapuzha. “It will be discussions of the youth, by the youth, and for the youth,” Mr. Nambiar said.

Schools, colleges and voluntary organisations wishing to take part in the youth parliament should register before July 15. The following is the registration link: https://tinyurl.com/fobyouth. For details, the organisers can be contacted at 9446938770 or fobnila@gmail.com.

