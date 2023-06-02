River walk to be organised to revive Kannampuzha on Sunday

June 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KANNUR

A river walk will be led by Kannur constituency MLA Ramachandran Kadanapally to revive Kannampuzha, in Kannur on Sunday.

According to a press release, the event, which will begin from 7 a.m., will be organised by Punarjeevan Janakiya Samithi convener N. Chandran, representatives of Haritha Kerala Mission, members of Padasekhara Samiti, members of Kannampuzha Punarjeevan Janakiya Samiti, and residents of the area. The river walk will be held from Sishu Mandiram Road to Chip Road.

The Kannampuzha Revival Project started in 2018 and the activities were led by the Kannampuzha Revival People’s Committee formed with the MLA as its chairman and N. Chandran as convener.

Kannampuzha is a small river that starts from Ayyappan hills in Munderi panchayat and flows nine kilometres to join the Arabian Sea.

As part of the revival, three projects worth ₹8.20 crore are going on, the release said.