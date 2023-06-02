HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

River walk to be organised to revive Kannampuzha on Sunday

The walk, which begins at 7 a.m., will be held from Sishu Mandiram Road to Chip Road

June 02, 2023 09:49 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

A river walk will be led by Kannur constituency MLA Ramachandran Kadanapally to revive Kannampuzha, in Kannur on Sunday.

According to a press release, the event, which will begin from 7 a.m., will be organised by Punarjeevan Janakiya Samithi convener N. Chandran, representatives of Haritha Kerala Mission, members of Padasekhara Samiti, members of Kannampuzha Punarjeevan Janakiya Samiti, and residents of the area. The river walk will be held from Sishu Mandiram Road to Chip Road.

The Kannampuzha Revival Project started in 2018 and the activities were led by the Kannampuzha Revival People’s Committee formed with the MLA as its chairman and N. Chandran as convener.

Kannampuzha is a small river that starts from Ayyappan hills in Munderi panchayat and flows nine kilometres to join the Arabian Sea.

As part of the revival, three projects worth ₹8.20 crore are going on, the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.