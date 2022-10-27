River Valley project a non-starter as govt. shifts focus to Malankara-Meenachil project

The ₹1,250-crore Malankara-Meenachil drinking water, which envisages supplying 40 million litres of water per day from the plant to be set up at Niloor, is expected to benefit about 50,000 families in Meenachil taluk

The Hindu Bureau KOTTAYAM
October 27, 2022 19:34 IST

Just months after it was revived, the four-decade-old Meenachil River Valley Project appears to be a non-starter yet again with the State government turning its focus on the Malankara-Meenachil drinking water project.

According to Roshy Augustine, Minister for Water Resources, an administrative sanction has been accorded to the drinking water project, which aims at ensuring potable water supply to 13 panchayats across Kottayam. The ₹1,250-crore project, which envisages supplying 40 million litres of water per day from the water treatment plant to be set up at Niloor, is expected to benefit about 50,000 families in Meenachil taluk.

The water to be distributed under the scheme will be drawn from the Malankara reservoir under the Malankara Irrigation department. Despite acquisition of about 1.75 acres of land for the three-decade-old project, it has failed to take off due to financial constraints.

Holding that the plan was to implement the project through the Jaljeevan Mission, the Minister said the project would ensure availability of water throughout the year. “Although the cost of the Malankara potable water project is slightly on the higher side, it will ensure drinking water even during extreme summer. It was against this backdrop that we came back to this project,’’ noted the Minister in a statement.

Although the project had received the approval by the fourth State-level Scheme Sanctioning Committee, the State Water and Sanitation Mission (SWSM) suggested that the scheme be reviewed. A comprehensive study on the project was carried out, following which it received approval during the next round of meeting by the SWSM.

The Malankara-Meenachil project is being implemented as an alternative to the Meenachil River Valley Project, which involved construction of check-dams across the Meenachilar at Koottanal Kadav and Kalariyammakal. Proposed to be implemented as three separate projects, it has been shelved after a feasibility study pointed to a shortage of water in the waterbody.

