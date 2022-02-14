River rejuvenation project launched

Rejuvenation of the Aadi-Pampa and Varattar rivers enters second phase

Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine launching the second phase of the rejuvenation of Aadhi-Pampa and Varattar rivers on Monday. Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian and others are also seen.

The second phase of rejuvenation of the Aadi-Pampa and Varattar rivers began on Monday.

The project was launched by Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine at Thrikkayil, near Chengannur. He also inaugurated the construction of Thrikkayil bridge across Varattar.

Speaking at the function, Mr. Augustine said that funds would be allocated this year for the rejuvenation of the Utharappalli river under the Vembanad Lake Conservation Project.

Both the 4.2-km Aadhi-Pampa and 9.4-km Varattar are tributaries of the Pampa river. The rejuvenation of two rivers is aimed at ensuring effective flood management and smooth flow of water. The project is also expected to ensure the availability of water round the year, which will be a major boost to farming in Chengannur, Aranmula, and Thiruvalla Assembly constituencies in Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta districts.

Mr. Augustine promised to initiate follow-up measures to the rejuvenation project.

The completion of the Thrikkayil bridge will bring an end to the travel problems of the people of the Vrindavan colony and nearby areas.

The government is spending ₹43.93 crore for the river rejuvenation project. The bridge will be constructed at a cost of ₹4.97 crore.

Fisheries Minister Saji Cherian presided. Peoples representatives Sosamma Joseph, Bindu Kuruvila, Jebin P. Varghese, K.G. Sanjum, P.V. Sajan, and others spoke at the function.